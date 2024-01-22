Comic Natasha Leggero takes off her top onstage after always-shirtless Bert Kreischer's intro

As fans of stand-up comedian and The Machine star know, Bert Kreischer is rarely seen onstage with his shirt, and such was the case last week when he introduced fellow comedian Natasha Leggero at Los Angeles' Improv.

But then she turned the tables, and the moment has just gone viral, thanks to footage posted by TMZ.

Walking out to "Still D.R.E." by Dr. Dre, Natasha vibed to the classic for a few seconds, and without a word, unbuckled her overall straps and took off her own top.

The crowd -- and Kreischer -- went wild.

Without acknowledging the very deliberate wardrobe malfunction, the 49-year-old scooped up the furry white jacket she'd dropped, put it on, and seamlessly hit her first joke: "I just had a baby, four years ago, and really, apart from the gingivitis, c-section scar, abdominal separation, hair loss, weight gain, and peeing when I sneeze, having a baby has been a truly amazing experience."

Before the joke, Bert was spotted musing aloud, "I gotta take my pants off, now."

To her Instagram on Sunday, Leggero posted censored photos of the moment, explaining, "bert took his shirt off so i did too. improv said not to post [the photos] but tmz already did so f it."

She added, "Should female comics be able to do the same things as male comics?"

For the record, Natasha got many shout-outs about the stunt from fellow funny women.

Saturday Night Live veteran Melissa Villaseñor, commented, "This rocks! You rock!" Mrs. Maisel Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan added, "Funny way to propose, but yes," and Leggero's former boss on Chelsea Lately, Chelsea Handler, commented, "This is an important update!"

