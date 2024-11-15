Conan O’Brien to host the 2025 Oscars

Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday, marking his first time hosting the star-studded awards show.

"America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," the Emmy-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian said in a press release.

O'Brien is best known for hosting Late Night with Conan O'Brien from 1993 to 2009, stepping in after David Letterman's departure, and Conan from 2010 to 2021. Prior to that, he was a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

Since 2018, he's hosted the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. Most recently, he's also starred in the travel show Conan O'Brien Must Go on Max.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PT on ABC, and will be broadcast in over 200 territories worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.