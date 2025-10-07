Craving tacos? Here are Yelp’s top taco spots nationwide

It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to enjoy delicious tacos. From simple meat and cheese varieties to gourmet concoctions, tacos are a staple in homes nationwide.

Wondering who has the best tacos? Yelp has put together a list of the Top 100 Taco Spots of 2025 based on user reviews.

California is the the top state for tacos with 45 spots on this year’s list, including the top spot. Coming in at number one, Birrieria Familia Castro in North Hollywood is described as a “warm hug on a winter night.”

Other top taco states include Arizona and Texas.

Yelp’s research also found the top taco trends including “bat-shaped” vampiro tacos and the ever popular birria taco.

Here’s Yelp’s top 10 Taco Spots:

