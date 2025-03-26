Daisy Edgar-Jones has worked with all the internet boyfriends: 'Just Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler left'

Daisy Edgar-Jones is collecting internet boyfriends like infinity stones.

The actress told Elle in a recent cover story that she just happens to have worked with many actors that the internet loves — including Paul Mescal, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, Andrew Garfield, Sebastian Stan and Glen Powell.

"Just Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler left!" Edgar-Jones said. "I have worked with basically all of the internet's boyfriends."

Edgar-Jones said she feels lucky to have worked with actors who are secure enough in themselves to let her be the first-billed actor.

“I’m lucky that every actor I’ve worked with has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. Glen, Sebastian, Paul, all of them. I think that’s why they’re so successful and so loved and so good: that they are so generous, and they really serve the story and are not serving themselves," Edgar-Jones said.

In particular, she described acting alongside Mescal in Normal People as being "like playing tennis with your best friend."

This good luck seems to have Edgar-Jones pinching herself in anticipation it one day runs out.

"I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it," Edgar-Jones said. "Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry.”

