Danny Masterson admitted to state prison after rape conviction

California Department of Corrections (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Meredith Deliso and Stephen Iervolino

Former That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson was admitted to state prison on Wednesday after being convicted of raping two women.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September after a jury found him guilty of two counts of forcible rape during a retrial of a case involving three women. The women accused him of raping them between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson will serve two 15-year sentences consecutively, one for each charge. He must also register as a sex offender.

The third count against Jane Doe No. 3 was declared a mistrial and has since been dismissed after prosecutors said they would not retry Masterson on the rape charge.

The 47-year-old actor was admitted to North Kern State Prison in Delano, "where he is going through the classification and reception process," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

The agency released the booking photo of Masterson, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit and had a full beard.

Masterson was deemed a potential flight risk and was remanded into custody following the verdict. He previously had been detained at the Los Angeles County jail.

His attorney, Shawn Holley, previously said she believes the convictions will be overturned.

Masterson's wife of 12 years, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce eight days after he was sentenced. Phillips asked for custody and spousal support for their 9-year-old daughter Fianna, but will allow visitation rights, per court documents.

