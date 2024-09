Live 8 London - Stage LONDON - JULY 02: Dave Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) (MJ Kim/Getty Images)

So, when I start to be into a band I get obsessed. That is how I have been with Pink Floyd lately. This video also hits me as a father. David Gilmour is a genius and a pioneer but, if he is like me that is small potatoes compared to being a dad. I thought you all might enjoy this little clip of father and daughter singing one of dad’s classics.