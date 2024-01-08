Deadpool accepts Creative Arts Emmy award for 'Welcome to Wrexham'

On social media Sunday night, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds acknowledged their FX show Welcome to Wrexham's Emmy win, which came during the Creative Arts Emmys held over the weekend.

Well, Ryan was a no-show, so his alter ego Deadpool did the honors -- hijacking McElhenney's heartfelt acceptance speech from home just as it was getting started.

Wearing a business suit, topped with his Deadpool mask, and holding a broken trophy, Deadpool referred to Ryan and his better half Blake Lively by saying, "Mr. Lively couldn't be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf."

After thanking the city of Wrexham, on whose beloved soccer team the show centers -- and the club Reynolds and McElhenney own -- Deadpool added, "I'd also like to thank the Academy for this honor and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities. I'd also like to thank FX and Disney for their support, and in exchange, Mr. Lively promises not to f*** up my next movie."

Deadpool 3 comes out this summer, starring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

And to that end, the Merc with a mouth noted, "Lastly The Oscars: You're on notice, motherf******. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year. The amount of work on Hugh and Ryan's face alone [is] worth at least a nod."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.