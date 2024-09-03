'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops a sluggish Labor Day weekend box office

By Andrea Tuccillo

The summer movie season came to a close with a lackluster Labor Day weekend at the box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine was number one again in its sixth week with $19.4 across the three-day weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has now surpassed $600 million in its domestic haul. 

Number two on the list was Alien: Romulus in its third week of release, with an estimated $11.2 million domestically through the Monday holiday. 

One of the weekend's new releases, Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid as former President Ronald Reagan, opened in third place with a better-than-expected $10 million. 

It was a close race for fourth and fifth place, with Twisters just narrowly beating out It Ends with Us. Twisters took in $9.56 million in its seventh week of release, while It Ends with Us earned $9.5 million in its fourth week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!