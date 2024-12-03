Dear Green Country, tickets are on sale at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center

The Grammy® and seven-time Tony® Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, is stopping in Green Country for two nights only at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on March 4 and 5 at 8 p.m.

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post, Dear Evan Hansen is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Tickets are officially on sale and can be purchased online, by phone (918.596.7111), or in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office (Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

Dear Evan Hansen is an add-on to Celebrity Attractions 2024-2025 Broadway season which also includes Les Misérables, Clue, Back to the Future: The Musical, and Wicked.

If you’re looking for a great stocking stuffer, four-show season tickets are available for a limited time.