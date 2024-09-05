Delta Airlines now offering direct flights to New York

TULSA, Okla. — Going from Tulsa to New York is now easier than ever.

Melissa Adams was one of the very first passengers on Delta’s new nonstop flight to New York City from the Tulsa International Airport (TUL).

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I did not know this was their first. I have taken the American [American Airlines] direct flight but I’m happy.”

Adams said she believes it will make traveling easier for her.

“We’ve thought about going back for Christmas,” she explained. “[It] definitely makes it easier, have a couple of options now.”

Kim Kuehler with TUL said New York is a top destination and this is just one more way TUL is growing.

“Since American added the nonstop to LaGuardia two years ago, it’s risen about 60 percent,” Kuehler said.

Kuehler said the new flight could create competition between American and Delta, the only airlines with nonstop flights from Tulsa to New York.

“With 116 passengers each way, and that demand growing, it’s enough to support the market for both,” Kuehler said.

TUL currently has 22 nonstop flights, and Kuehler said direct flights can impact more than just your vacations.

“Nonstop destinations are important for a lot of factors for the general leisure traveler,” she said. “It saves them a lot of time, it doesn’t take them a whole day. Nonstop service lessens your chance for interruptions, cancellations and delays in other cities. And businesses looking to relocate to Tulsa also look at the nonstop map.”

Kuehler said this is good not just for TUL but for all of Tulsa.