"Destiny awaits": Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis rock out in new 'Borderlands' trailer

On Wednesday, Lionsgate dropped the snarky, shoot-'em-up trailer to Borderlands, the action-comedy movie based on the bestselling video game franchise.

For the big-screen bow, Kevin Hart and Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis team up, respectively, as the franchise's mercenary Roland, Lilith the Siren and archeologist Dr. Patricia Tannis.

Joining their party are Ariana Greenblatt — a veteran of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Barbie and Ahsoka — as demolitions expert Tiny Tina. Creed II heavy Florian Munteanu plays her mysterious masked protector, Kreig, and Jack Black voices the game's wise-cracking robot companion Claptrap.

Set to Electric Light Orchestra's "Do Ya," the trailer shows the hunt for a mysterious vault located on the wasteland Pandora.

Blanchett's character calls it "the weirdest, most dangerous dumpster fire of a world in the universe." But for all of its monsters, ravaging bands of marauders and gulleys apparently filled with urine, Pandora's vault hides real treasure: a jackpot of alien tech and other assorted priceless loot.

The problem is, pretty much everybody in the universe is willing to kill to get their hands on it.

"Well, destiny awaits," Hart's Roland sighs.

Horror director Eli Roth directs Borderlands, which also features Édgar Ramírez as the baddie Atlas.

The Borderlands games have sold more than 66 million units worldwide, according to Gearbox Software, which co-produced the movie. The sneak peek says the film is "coming soon" to theaters.

