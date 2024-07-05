Did Netflix tease 'Happy Gilmore 2' in 'Beverly Hills Cop' fourquel?

In its latest straight-to-streaming big budget sequel, Netflix may just have teased an upcoming one.

In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in the franchise, Eddie Murphy's title character is aboard a stolen police helicopter being flown — badly — by Joseph Gordon Levitt's Detective Bobby Abbott when they crash-land onto a golf course.

The accident interrupts the game of an irate golfer — played by none other than Christopher McDonald, who Happy Gilmore fans know better as golf pro Shooter McGavin.

While McDonald is credited only as "Golfer" in the Beverly Hills Cop fourquel, logically anybody else could have played the part, so getting the veteran character actor back on the golf course had to be deliberate — especially because McDonald will appear in the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 Adam Sandler hit that's bound for Netflix in 2025 or 2026.

Fans noticed it, too, with one expressing online, "Is Netflix building an old movie movie-verse? Why is Shooter McGavin in Beverly Hills Cop 4?"

