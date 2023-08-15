Director Bradley Cooper falls for Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan in teaser to Netflix's 'Maestro'

Netflix has released a romantic teaser of its Bradley Cooper-directed, Steven Spielberg-produced film Maestro, based on the life and lifelong love of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

Cooper plays the maestro himself opposite Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan in what the streamer is calling "a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein."

The teaser opens with a black-and-white scene of the pair in a park, sitting back-to-back, while Cooper as Bernstein playfully tries to guess the number Mulligan's Felicia is picturing.

"So how long do we have to do this for?" he asks with a smile. "Oh, we have to build up a strong connection," she replies.

As they banter, there's a montage of their relationship through the years.

Later on, the teaser calls back the opening scene, this time in color, with the actors portraying the characters in their golden years. "I'm thinking of a number," he laughs. "It's two. Like us. A pair. Two little ducks in a pond.

Netflix calls the movie "A love letter to life and art" and "an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

The film opens in select theaters in November, before debuting December 20 on Netflix.

