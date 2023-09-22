Director explains what got Bad Bunny into the ring for inspiring wrestling story 'Cassandro'

The true story of a lucha libre legend comes to life in the new film Cassandro, available to watch on Prime Video Friday.

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, the film stars Gael García Bernal as gay amateur wrestler Sául Armendáriz, and follows his journey to become Cassandro, an exótico who upends the macho wrestling world.

It's a story so inspiring that Bad Bunny reached out and asked to be part of the film.

“He’s a really good actor," Williams said. “He contacted us. He loves wrestling, he wanted to be in the movie.”

Williams, known for his documentaries, knew instantly after meeting Armendáriz that he was someone special.

“The first time that I met Cassandro, I said, ‘You're my first fiction film. I just know it,’” Williams said. “He's an inspiration, a revelation. He's so positive. What he's done with his life and the way he's handled himself and done it on his own terms, it's so beautiful and inspiring to me.”

The film's composer, Marcelo Zarvos, called Bernal's portrayal of Armendáriz "infectious."

“He eats up the screen whenever he's there,” Zarvos said. “He's done incredible performances – this definitely ranks among his top three, you know, if not the best. I think he's so good in it, he really owns it. And you feel like he really understands the character. He went for it.”

And with the film releasing during Hispanic Heritage Month, Williams hopes it will help people feel seen.

"I hope that all of the LGBT+ little Hispanic kids in America, all over the world, are inspired by Cassandro. His story, it's so important, because he basically conquered the Mexican world of lucha libre on his own terms as himself — authentic and beautiful."

