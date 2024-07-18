Director Shawn Levy promises "huge surprises" and "audience joy" in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

During an appearance on Good Morning America Thursday, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy boiled the movie down to a "surprising friendship" between Ryan Reynolds' "Merc with a Mouth" and Hugh Jackman's razor-clawed X-Man.

Levy says there's "definitely the action and the spectacle, but I think what maybe people are expecting a little less is the warmth of this movie."

"Because it really was a movie made by friends about friendship," he continues. "You have these two characters who really don't match up in an easy way, but, eventually, through a lot of conflict, find something of a surprising friendship."

Levy also said the film was "built for audience joy" and teased that fans can expect "huge surprises."

The Stranger Things and Free Guy filmmaker teases, "I'm just thrilled that our movie's coming out soon, and there's huge surprises that somehow the internet has not anticipated and the world is not yet aware of."

He called that "a nice thing, all of the unexpected things."

In true Deadpool fashion, the character apparently hijacked the official synopsis for the film, with the famous potty-mouth even breaking the fourth wall in the movie's description, writing, "synopses are so f****** stupid."

"A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him," his description continues.

"When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to…" it continues.

More helpfully, the trailers for the July 26 release show the Time Variance Authority from the Loki series tapping Wade to help recruit Wolvie on a Multiverse-spanning mission.

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News' parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.