Disney Channel releases 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' season 2 trailer

Selena Gomez and David Henrie on the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The season 2 trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has arrived.

Disney Channel released the official trailer for the second season of the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff series on Thursday.

The trailer finds young wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) fully part of the Russo family. She is coming to terms with the fact that this new dynamic might be more complicated than she previously thought it would be.

"Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition," according to the season 2 synopsis. "As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever."

David Henrie reprises his role of Justin Russo in season 2 of the series, which also stars Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos.

Executive producer Selena Gomez also reprises her guest role of Alex Russo this season. The trailer finds her asleep on a couch as Justin and his family make a surprise appearance in her home.

"You could've given me a heads-up before you just showed up on my doorstep," Alex tells Justin.

"Like the heads-up you gave me before you showed up on my doorstep with Billie?" he says back, to which she responds, "Touché."

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres the first two episodes of season 2 Sept. 12 on Disney Channel. All episodes of the season will be available to stream Oct. 8 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

