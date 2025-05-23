Disney pushes back release dates on next two 'Avengers' movies

Sorry, Avengers fans -- you'll have to wait a little while longer for the next movie(s) to hit the big screen.

Disney revealed Thursday that Marvel Studios is pushing back the release of two of its upcoming films: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Doomsday, which had an original release date of May 1, 2026, is now set for December 18, 2026. Secret Wars had its release moved from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027. The later premieres allow for more time to spend making the films as they are among the most in-depth productions yet.

In a March announcement that production had begun on Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel also revealed the cast, naming Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Winston Duke and other Marvel familiars.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who've directed four other MCU films, return as directors for both films.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a lifelong dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made," the Russos said in a statement last year.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

