Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery collaborate on a streaming bundle

Disney and HBO got together and just announced they've made a streaming bundle of joy: a package that will offer viewers content from Disney+, Max and Disney-owned Hulu.

It's a unique collab, as most streaming services offer content bundles from within their corporate umbrella — such as Disney and its sports brand ESPN, or Paramount+ with Showtime, the latter of which are both owned by parent company Viacom.

Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to the announcement, the package, which will be made available this summer, will provide subscribers "with the best value in entertainment and an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros., and many more."

Joe Earley, president of Disney Entertainment's Direct to Consumer division, commented, "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today."

Both an ad-free and a less expensive ad-supported version of the new bundle will be made available for purchase on all three platforms. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

