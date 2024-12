NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Hulk Hogan attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Calling all wrestling and beer fans!

Hulk Hogan will be bringing his own Real American Beer to River Spirit Casino Resort’s Gridiron Sports Bar on Wednesday, December 4 at 9 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to meet this wrestling legend and enjoy some beer!