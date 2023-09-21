Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market in full swing every Wednesday through November

TULSA, Okla. — The new Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market is underway on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chapman Green near East 6th Street and South Main Street.

The market, an initiative of Downtown Tulsa Partnership, is taking place over ten weeks, with Wednesday being just the second time it’s being offered for visitors and those who live downtown.

The market will provide fresh and prepared foods, goods from artisans and entertainment from local artists.

The goal of the ten week market is to increase access to fresh food and bring more foot-traffic to the central Downtown neighborhood.

Downtown Tulsa has 34,000 employees and 4,900 residents.

The ten week program which culminates on Nov. 15 is a test run; there are efforts to launch a permanent market in the Spring of 2024 at Chapman Green.

For more information about the Midweek market, click here.