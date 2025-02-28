DrillersFest Set for March 8 at ONEOK Field

The countdown is on for the official start of the baseball season and to celebrate, Tulsa World DrillersFest is happening at ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 8.

Happening from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., fans get the first opportunity to visit ONEOK Field and purchase season memberships or individual tickets for any game this season, including Opening Night on Friday, April 4.

Fans who purchase membership packages or individual tickets receive free hot dogs and soft drinks!

Fans can also prepare for the new season by shopping at the Drillers Team Store featuring new merchandise. The stadium’s TD Williamson Kids Zone, speed pitch game and QuikTrip Hornsby’s Hangout will also be open for attendees, free of charge.

Other fun activities fans can partake in include the opportunity to on the field and play catch from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. as well as showing off your skills in the ONEOK Field indoor batting cages from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Kids can get their face painted at the first base concourse while parents enjoy free samples from COOP Ale Works of the new Drillers co-branded beer. Fans can also enjoy traditional ballpark food at the concession stands open throughout the event.

Don’t forget to take a picture with Hornsby and Oily while attending a guided stadium tour from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. where you can see the locker room, press box, and Tulsa professional baseball historical displays on the suite levels.



