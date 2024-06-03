Drummer Takes on Marathon Attempt for Cancer Research

Man will attempt to drum Foo Fighters songs for 9 straight hours in unique fundraiser

FOO FIGHTERS ABC/ABC (ABC/ABC)

By JILL MUNROE

A drummer is paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by attempting to play every Foo Fighters song without stopping.  Greg Barton is raising money for cancer research by attempting to play all 128 songs from the Foos’ 12 albums.  If he can accomplish his goal, he will drum for almost 10 straight hours.

Want to watch and cheer him on?  Tune into his YouTube channel on Friday, June 7th at 11:00 a.m. CST.  All donations are going to the Cancer Research Institute.  Barton has a goal of raising $5,000.

