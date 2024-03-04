"Dune: Part Two" worms its way to #1 at the box office with $81.5 million opening weekend

Denis Villeneuve's Dune sequel scooped up an estimated $81.5 million in its North American domestic debut -- the biggest opening weekend of the year and the largest since Taylor Swift's concert film The Eras Tour, which racked up $93 million.

Dune: Part Two -- starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler -- added an estimated $97 million overseas, for a global haul of $178 million.

Bob Marley: One Love slipped to second place, earning an estimated $7.4 million. It's three-week domestic tally now stands at $82.7 million in North America and $146 million globally.

Ordinary Angels, the faith-based film starring Hilary Swank, finished in third place, grabbing an estimated $3.8 million in its second week of release.

Finishing in fourth place was Madame Web, delivering an estimated $3.2 million, bringing its three-week North American total to $40 million and $50 million internationally.

Rounding out the top five was the faith-based historical drama TV series The Chosen Season 4, episodes 7 and 8, grossing an estimated $3.1 million domestically. That's slightly behind episodes 4-6 and far below the $6 million opening of episodes 1-3, which collected a total of $14 million during its two-week run.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.