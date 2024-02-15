'Dune: Part Two' shocker: Anya Taylor-Joy joins ensemble in major role

Just when you thought the star-studded cast of Dune: Part Two couldn't shine any brighter, it's now confirmed Anya Taylor-Joy is part of the film's ensemble.

The actress walked the sand-filled red carpet of the London premiere of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel on Thursday, confirming her appearance in the project. She posed with her fellow co-stars, which include A-listers Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Rumors swirled online in the days leading up to its world premiere about Taylor-Joy possibly appearing in the movie. It all started when fans noticed the film-sharing social media app Letterboxd listed Taylor-Joy in the credits of Dune: Part Two for a short period of time. While the credit has since been deleted, screenshots circulated, fueling hype about a potential appearance from the actress.

Variety confirmed Taylor-Joy does appear in the film as a major character from the franchise that they did not spoil.

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on March 1.

