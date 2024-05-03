Dunkin’ unleashes its Sips of Summer Menu with new drinks and treats

Summer is in the air and Dunkin is celebrating with the release of new summer beverages and sweets for customers to try!

Guests can now enjoy the latest addition to the Dunkin’ Refresher lineup: the Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, available with Green Tea or Lemonade. With this, Dunkin’ has announced the return of Lemonade, which will now be a permanent offering!

To make the summer even sweeter, if you’re a Dunkin’ Rewards member, you can try this new refresher as well as the Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple refresher for only $3 in May and June!

Dunkin also has a way for you to spice up your drinks, just in time for National Donut Day on June 7, the Donut Swirl brings notes of vanilla frosting, pastry and donut sugar into every sip – and it’s featured in two new drinks: Blueberry Donut Coffee and Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte. You can’t have a new drink without some sweets to go along with it!

Now added to the menu, are these delicious pairings: