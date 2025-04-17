'Emily in Paris' main cast member not returning for season 5

An original main Emily in Paris cast member is not returning for season 5.

The fifth season of the Netflix series begins production this May in Rome, Italy, ABC Audio has confirmed. Production will then move to Paris, France, later in the summer.

Lily Collins will return as Emily Cooper, the ambitious American marketing executive whose life changes when she moves abroad for work. Also returning in season 5 are cast members Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount and Eugenio Franceschini.

Camille Razat is not set to be part of the returning cast for season 5. She played Camille, Emily's friend and main rival for love interest Gabriel's heart, in all of the first four seasons of the show.

All three of Emily's love interests—Gabriel, Alfie and Marcello—are returning, even after there was speculation on Bravo's future with the show.

Bravo told IndieWire in October 2024 he was unsure if he wanted to continue with the series.

“It kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him,” Bravo said at the time. “It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4."

Even still, Bravo hinted that he would be open to returning.

"I love the show and the people in it," Bravo said. "I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

Darren Star created, executive produces and writes Emily in Paris, which will premiere its fifth season on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.