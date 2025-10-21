Emma Stone says Andrew Garfield lied about his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' role

Emma Stone attends the 'Bugonia' Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Emma Stone was shocked her ex-boyfriend and former co-star Andrew Garfield kept a Spidey secret from her.

Garfield reprised his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Stone, who played Garfield's love interest, Gwen Stacy, in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, says she was kept in the dark about his appearance in the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man multiverse film. The actress confirmed this on a recent episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

"I asked him if he was going to be in that and he was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" Stone said. "I was like, 'What? Oh, I guess that means no, right?' But it wasn't no, it was yes."

Even though Garfield didn't tell her the truth about his role in the film, Stone said she admires his dedication to keeping the reveal a secret.

"Good for him. He kept it really close to the vest," Stone said.

Garfield has previously opened up about having to keep the secret from Stone.

"Emma kept on texting me," Garfield said on a 2022 episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. "She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' I kept it going, even with her."

The fourth Holland-led Spidey film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

