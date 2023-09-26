Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge launches Dirty Pillows lip line with e.l.f. Cosmetics

Emmy-winning The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge has collaborated again with e.l.f Cosmetics for a line accentuating one of her most famous features: her lips.

The Legally Blonde scene stealer just announced the creation of Dirty Pillows, a limited-edition lip collection available for purchase September 27 on the company's website.

The title was inspired by an outtake from e.l.f.'s and Coolidge's Big Game commercial shoot, during which she said she'd call a specific lipstick color by that name.

Incidentally, "dirty pillows" was also how Piper Laurie, as Carrie's creepy mom, referred to breasts in the 1976 thriller Carrie.

"A key part of my favorite look is exaggerating my lips by combining lipstick with liner and gloss in just the right colors to make them look bigger," Coolidge says in the announcement of her new lip line.

She continues, "every day I'm asked what products I use to get that look! Now...you can have the exact shades I use every day to give you swollen lips too...You'll know you still have your lips on if you wake up to a dirty pillow!"

The $25 kit includes O FACE Satin Lipstick in shade Dirty Pillows; Lip Plumping Gloss in shade Swollen; Cream Glide Lip Liner in shade Fill Frontal, and a Mirror to Your Soul mirror.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.