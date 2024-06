If your kid loves volleyball and wants to hone their skills, be sure to send them to The University of Tulsa’s Volleyball Summer Camps!

There’s various camp options fit for students ages Kindergarten through college with prices ranging from $25-$185.

There is a come and play event on Sunday, June 23 from 2-4 p.m. with the first camp kicking off June 25-26 and continuing all through July.