Escape room based on Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' keeps packing 'em in

While it's not quite Saw, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has inspired an escape room in Los Angeles. It's proven to be so popular its organizers have extended its run.

While initially launched to promote the return of the Emmy-nominated comedy on August 8, The Escape Game's attraction at Los Angeles' Westfield Century City was to wrap on Sunday, August 13.

However, its promoters have bumped the deadline to August 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and have plans to open up shop in Las Vegas, too, August 18-20.

If you can't get to either place, however, there's still hope: there's an online version, too. According to the game's website, players can book an appointment to play on Zoom. You'll be given log-in info and meet up with a host to guide you through your game.

"It's opening night of Oliver's new show, Death Rattle, but something very important has gone missing," the online attraction teases. "Follow clues and solve puzzles throughout The Arconia to find it and save the show."

From there, you'll have 60 minutes' worth of sleuthing to solve the mystery.

