'Euphoria''s delayed third season finally given green light; shooting starts in January

ABC Audio has confirmed that the paused production on the third season of HBO's Emmy-winning drama Euphoria has finally been given the green light.

A rep for the network said Friday that the delayed season 3 would start shooting in January, with Zendaya, Colman Domingo and the rest of the principal cast returning.

A "thrilled" Francesca Orsi, the network's head of drama series and films, added, "We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."

Back in March, HBO suddenly announced it was pausing production of the show and that its cast, which also includes Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Storm Reid, was temporarily released from their commitments to the drama.

At the time, HBO said the network and show creator Levinson "remain committed to making an exceptional third season," but were "allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Speculation had been bubbling as to whether or not the show would ever return, considering the increase in star power of the cast, including a pair of Emmys for Zendaya for the drama, as well as her big-screen hits like Dune: Part Two; a recent Oscar nomination for Domingo; and Sweeney's turn as a star and producer of the blockbuster Anyone but You.

