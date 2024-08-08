Ewan Mitchell unwraps that 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale

No more dragons for a while. HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon concluded season 2 with its finale Sunday and the episode seemed to set up all-out war in season 3.

Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen, the acting king of Westeros and the guy with the biggest dragon, tells ABC Audio what he loved about the season 2 finale.

"That's the first time that you start to see Aemond break a little bit, and he gets desperate and he begs his sister to join him upon Dream Fire. And then he starts to overextend," he says. "And I can't wait to see more of that in season 3."

We learn in the finale that Aemond used his dragon Vhagar to decimate the town of Sharp Point. While we don't see the carnage, the implication is that it was an act of rage from a bitter ruler who feels his grasp on power is slipping. However, Mitchell thinks there was more to Aemond's madness.

"Geographically where Sharp Point is situated is very close to The Gullet. And so I think Aemond kind of justifies that action by saying, look, I'm just warming up the blockade ahead of next season ... I think Aemond, he does have that kind of strategic kind of justification for what he did," he tells ABC Audio.

Mitchell doesn't have any idea where season 3 is going, because he's only read George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, the book the series is based on, to where season 2 ends. But if he did, even his family and friends aren't getting anything out of him.

"I even kept the secret of my nude scene to my mom in episodes two and three," he says. "I kept it all hush. And yeah, she screamed the house down. It was very funny."

