The Fall Of The Recording Studios

If you were a musician back in the day or maybe just fascinated by musicians and the whole process of making music, you might remember the likes of “Recording Studios” and the magical ambiance of the soundproof walls, large recording equipment with microphones everywhere, small closets for the singer.

Well, it seems typical recording studios that were once used by some of our favorite icons are slowing going away. With today’s advances in technology, it’s just not as feasible to spend the money on a studio when you can practically do it yourself.

More and more you will start seeing places like the iconic Los Angeles recording studios Record Plant (Recording Studios) closing their doors. Sadly, Record Plant in Hollywood who opened in 1972 following the footsteps of the New York location (which opened 4 years earlier) has been used by many of our favorite rockers. Like the legends of Black Sabbath to Guns N’ Roses.

Manager Gary Myerberg says: “There is no money in the recording music business. That’s basically like a flyer for your show. I don’t think there’s much hope for the recording industry in LA. “If you want to go to the studio and spend $2000 a day, just take that and buy a laptop and a sample library or tell AI what song you want to make and it’ll make it.”

Something that set Record Plant apart from other studios was it was more than a recording facility. It offered suites for clients, a hot tub, waterbed, bondage gear and even mirrored ceiling! I can only imagine the parties that went on there!! According the the Record Plant website, “more hits and Grammy award-wining music is made at Record Plant than any other studio in the world”

I’m sure there was considering The Eagles recorded Hotel California there. Guns N’ Roses made Appetite For Destruction there, Fleetwood Mac also recorded Rumours there along with many others like Sabbath, Judas Priest, Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Whitesnake, Queen and Deep Purple.

While modern advances in technology have been a major asset in the world, how do you feel about it taking away the nostalgia of the “old school days” of recording music?

