Feel old yet? Fast Times at Ridgemont High turns 43 today

The classic teen comedy was released on August 13th, 1982

Feel old yet? Fast Times at Ridgemont High turns 43 today
By Jimmy Larrabee

Hey, bud. Let’s party!

Today (August 13th) is the 43rd anniversary of the release of the hit 1982 movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”.

The movie was a coming-of-age film directed by Amy Heckerling and based on the 1981 book by Cameron Crowe called “Fast Times at Ridgemont High: A True Story”. The film helped launch the careers of many actors, including Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Forrest Whitaker, and Phoebe Cates.

Watch some of our favorite Jeff Spicoli scenes below

Watch Sean Penn talk with Jimmy Kimmel about watching the movie all over again

Rewatch the movie’s official trailer below

Who was your favorite character from the film? Leave us a comment below or an Open Mic on our station’s app.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!