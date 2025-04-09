Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario to star in Hershey chocolate biopic

The story of the Hershey chocolate company will be told in an upcoming biopic.

Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario are set to star in the new live-action film Hershey, according to The Hershey Company.

The film will follow the life of Milton Hershey, who will be played by Wittrock. It will show how he built a chocolate candy empire alongside his wife, Catherine Hershey, to be played by Daddario. It will be directed by Mark Waters, who helmed Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.

Hershey will reveal "how a man who failed in business multiple times before creating an iconic chocolate empire chose to channel his success into a legacy of education and community that continues to transform lives today," according to its official synopsis.

The project begins filming in May. It will shoot in Pennsylvania with an expected 2026 release date, though there is no distributor attached as of yet.

“Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him,” Waters said. “The core of Hershey, the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy — the creation of Milton Hershey School."

The director also expressed his excitement for Wittrock and Daddario to take on the lead roles.

"I’m excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it — the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now,” Waters said.

