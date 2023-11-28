Food Network reportedly serves up Guy Fieri a $100 million deal

Flavortown is one expensive neighborhood: Guy Fieri, the self-appointed mayor of said fictional food nirvana, has reportedly signed a huge new deal with Food Network.

In fact, Variety says the pact is worth $100 million.

The chef and restaurateur's deal will take him into his 20th year with the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network, where he hosts and produces shows including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games.

The host of Tournament of Champions also dives into other programming backed by the company: This past summer, he was featured in Discovery's Shark Week festivities.

Fieri made his first appearance on Food Network in 2006 when he won season two of The Next Food Network Star.

In a statement, he said, "For nearly two decades, Food Network has been my home and continuing to create great TV within the Warner Bros. Discovery universe is exactly where I want to be."

He added, "Food is our most universal language so being able to unite people through highlighting chefs, restaurateurs and the folks dishing out incredible meals all over this country and world is a privilege and responsibility that I don’t take lightly."

For its part, the company's "thrilled" chairman and CEO Kathleen Finch called the bleached-haired foodie "a global phenomenon with millions of fans throughout the world" and an "incredibly creative content producer."

