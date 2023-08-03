Former 'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan released from jail after assault arrest

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

By Stephen Iervolino

Former child star of Home Improvement Zachery Ty Bryan was released from an Oregon jail on Thursday morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after being arrested on July 28 following an altercation with the mother of three of his children.

Bryan has a court date of September 5 in the incident; he is facing fourth-degree assault and third-degree robbery charges, as well as a misdemeanor harassment claim.

The July arrest was the latest run-in with the law for the actor. Bryan was arrested in 2020 after a dispute with the same woman in this case, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, which the trade reports were menacing and fourth-degree assault. He received three years of probation, was ordered not to contact the victim and was mandated to attend a violence-intervention program.

To the trade, Bryan insisted that case "got so blown out of proportion," claiming it was a "loud" verbal fight, not a physical one. That said, the actor also has four DUIs on his record, and, as detailed in the THR piece, several of his former friends accused Bryan of defrauding them.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

