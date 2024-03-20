Former Nickelodeon producer responds to 'Quiet on Set' docuseries: "I am so sorry"

Dan Schneider is responding to the allegations against him in the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The four-part series on Max includes interviews with former child stars from Nickelodeon shows like All That and The Amanda Show and explores claims about Schneider fostering a toxic work environment.

In an interview with former iCarly actor BooG!e, the former television creator said the docuseries made him feel "awful and regretful and sorry."

"I wish I could go back ... and just do a better job and never, ever feel like it was OK to be an a****** ever," Schneider professes.



Another allegation he addressed was his alleged use of inappropriate jokes on his many shows.



"Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny," Schneider insists. "Now, we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens, and ... saying, 'I don't think that's appropriate for a kid show.'"

"The last thing I want to ever do is put any content in a show that's going to upset my audience and make them want to turn off the TV," he added.

One of the biggest revelations from the docuseries was that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell said he was the John Doe minor in the 2003 child sexual abuse case against his former dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Peck was arrested in 2003 and charged with 11 counts, including lewd acts with a child and sexual abuse of a minor. He pleaded guilty to two of the counts, was sentenced to 16 months in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Schneider said he spoke to Bell and was "devastated by that more than anything that ever happened to me in my career thus far."

