Fox reveals 'Fear Factor' reboot, 'American Dad!' as part of its upcoming slate

Fox
By Mary Pat Thompson

Fox has revealed its upcoming slate of shows for the 2025-26 season.

Brand-new and returning shows are coming to the network, including the return of the animated series American Dad!, a reboot of Fear Factor and the Jane Lynch-hosted series Weakest Link moving over from NBC.

Several new shows are being added to the lineup for Fox's upcoming broadcast season, including the one-hour comedy Best Medicine, the thriller Memory of a Killer and a multipart series called The Faithful.

Best Medicine follows "a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village," according to its official synopsis. Memory of a Killer will follow a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer's, while The Faithful will be a six-episode limited series based on the book of Genesis to be presented during 2026's Easter and Passover season.

Additionally, the competition series' 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and the aforementioned reboot with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter are also joining the upcoming slate of shows.

"Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that's filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter," FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. "Next year more than ever, we're bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!