Free Pedal Boat and Kayak Rides at the Gathering Place This Summer

Now that it’s officially summer, the Gathering Place has the perfect family activity!

Among all the beauty at ONEOK Boathouse, visitors can now take a kayak or pedal boat out on Peggy’s Pond for free.

The pedal boats can fit up to two adults and two children while the kayaks hold one to two people.

Boat rides are 30 minutes and available Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

NOTE: Kids must be at least 5 years old to ride in the boat and anyone between 5-13 years old must be accompanied by someone 14 and older.