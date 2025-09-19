FULL LIST: Pop music tours scheduled for 2025 and 2026

UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 2020: (L-R) Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga perform during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

This is our official list of all the pop music tours happening in 2025 and 2026.

Check back here anytime to view the latest tour announcements as they are announced.

Tours currently happening

Drake - ends September 23rd

Bad Bunny - ends July 2026

The Weeknd - ends August 2026

Sabrina Carpenter - ends August 2026

Billie Eilish - ends November 23rd

Chris Brown - ends October 18th

Tate McRae - ends November 8th

Lil Wayne - ends October 29th

Dua Lips - ends December 5th

Maroon 5 - ends December 31st

Shakira - Ends December 9th

Twenty One Pilots - Ends February 21st

OneRepublic - Ends February 18th

Lewis Capaldi - Ends August 22nd

Lola Young - Ends June 2nd

Jason Derulo - Ends August 3rd

Tours scheduled to happen in 2025

Travis Scott- Starts October 11th and ends November 19th

Bruno Mars - Starts December 30th ends December 31st

Kendrick Lamar - Starts September 23rd ends December 14th

Ed Sheeran - Starts September 19th ends March 5th

Carol G - Starts October 18th ends April 19th

Post Malone - Starts September 20th ends May 28th

Imagine Dragons - Starts October 17th ends November 1st

Teddy Swims - Starts September 26th ends April 17th

Kesha - Starts September 26th ends March 21st

Backstreet Boys - Starts December 5th ends February 15th

Tours scheduled to happen in 2026

Ariana Grande - Starts June 6th and ends September 1st

Lady GaGa - Starts February 14th and ends April 10th

Olivia Rodrigo - Starts March 2026

Cardi B - Starts February 11th and ends April 17th

