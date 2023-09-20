Funbox Bounce Park announces opening date in Jenks

FUNBOX®, a unique entertainment and amusement experience consisting of 25,000 square feet of inflatable fun, will be bringing the ultimate adventure to Tulsa with a temporary residence at the Oklahoma Aquarium parking lot starting September 29, 2023.

FUNBOX is filled with 10 thrilling play zones including the Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball’s Gallop and an obstacle course that exceeds all expectations.

The FUNBOX sensation has taken the world by storm, loved by everyone from A-list celebrities to the coolest kids in town, including Kevin Hart, the Kardashians, and Ryan Seacrest. FUNBOX® even landed a spot this year in a Louis Vuitton campaign.

Proud to be a small part of the massive collaboration between Legendary artist 🍄@yayoikusama_ and fashion house giant 👘 ... Posted by FUNBOX on Thursday, January 19, 2023

Funbox Tulsa will be open Fridays from 4-7:30 p.m. as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

For its grand opening weekend, happening September 29 - October 1, FUNBOX will offer 90-minute jumps all weekend long for just $9 with part of proceeds benefiting the Legacy Family Network, a non-profit that provides faith-based support, training, and fun events for foster and adoptive families.

FUNBOX offers jumping opportunities for ages two and up. To buy tickets and share in the FUNBOX experience, please visit: https://funbox.com/tulsa.