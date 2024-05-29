George Thorogood Describes The Destroyers Live Show As "A Street Fight, A Shot And A Beer"

I have had the pleasure to speak with George Thorogood on more than a few occasions. I was even lucky enough to be an opening act for George. Recently we caught up with George via Zoom to discuss what’s happening these days with George and The Destroyers. The band is touring in celebration of 50 years. Despite that George is more comfortable looking forward. He wants to know “What are we doing tomorrow?”

George and I often discuss music when we have the opportunity to speak. This time was different. We started off talking about Bob Dylan. George shared in there about seeing Jimi Hendrix live cover Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone.” In discussing American music treasures like Hendrix and Dylan it led into discussing John Fogerty. George and The Destroyers are headed out on the road and some of the shows will find them teaming up with John Fogerty. George has never been shy about praising artists he respects, and he certainly had great words to say about John.

We also talked about George still being a Rock fan. He mentioned how he’s always thought while on stage do the kind of show “That you yourself would pay to see.” We also spoke about George having toured with The Rolling Stones and The J Geils Band. George said he was “In Heaven” on that tour.

In the course of our conversation George had the occasion to describe the Destroyers show as “A street fight, a shot and a beer.” Having seen the band a ton of times over the years, that description seems very accurate to me. Aside from the live shows I also inquired if there was any thought to a new album. George responded by saying they’re always kicking around something and even though there are no plans, “You never know.”

You can watch our conversation above and then make sure you catch George Thorogood and The Destroyers out on the road. You can see the list of tour dates here.

