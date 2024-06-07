Getting real tired of this guy.

A retraction of a retraction

Corey Harris Appears Via Video In Court (Washtenaw County Court, Zoom)

By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

I was certain I had made a mistake. This guy was a misunderstood internet meme. It happens all the time. I thought he was galactically stupid. Then, I read that he actually was the victim of bureaucracy. I apologized because I want to be the kind of person that admits his mistakes. So, that is what I doing...Again. Not only is Corey Harris Prescription strength dumb but, he is a liar. He never had a license and he knew it. I reinstate my mocking of this guy. Story here.


Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

