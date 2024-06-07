Getting real tired of this guy.

I was certain I had made a mistake. This guy was a misunderstood internet meme. It happens all the time. I thought he was galactically stupid. Then, I read that he actually was the victim of bureaucracy. I apologized because I want to be the kind of person that admits his mistakes. So, that is what I doing...Again. Not only is Corey Harris Prescription strength dumb but, he is a liar. He never had a license and he knew it. I reinstate my mocking of this guy. Story here.



