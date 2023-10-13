Godzilla is back in new trailer for 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'

Legendary's Monsterverse expands in the new trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

From Apple TV+, the new series is the first TV show set inside the universe of four films that began with 2014's Godzilla and extends through 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong.

The trailer debuted Friday at New York Comic Con along with a preview of the new series.

According to its official description, the series follows the "thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco" in Godzilla vs. Kong, and picks up after the revelation that monsters are real.

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell both star as Army officer Lee Shaw, Kurt playing him in the present day and Wyatt acting as the character in the 1950s.

“This world, it’s not ours. Believe me,” Kurt says in the trailer. “The world is on fire. If you want to save millions of lives, we can use some help.”

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch," its official description reads.

Also starring Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto and Anders Holm, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres its first two episodes on November 17, with new episodes streaming every Friday through the finale on January 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.