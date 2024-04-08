Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire reigns supreme at the box office with $31 million

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the fifth film in the Monsterverse franchise, raked in an estimated $31 million at the domestic box office, bringing its tally up to $135 million. Worldwide, the film -- starring Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Brian Tyree Henry -- has glommed a total of $361 million worldwide.

Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, finished a distant second, earning an estimated $10.1 million in its opening weekend. The thriller grabbed an estimated $2.6 million overseas, for a worldwide tally of $12.7 million.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire took third place, grossing an estimated $9 million in its third week of release. Frozen Empire, the sequel to 2021's Afterlife, has collected $138 million globally.

Debuting in fourth place was The First Omen, the prequel to the 1976 horror film The Omen, delivering an estimated $8 million at the North American box office. The film added an estimated $9.1 million internationally, bringing its worldwide haul to $17.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was Kung Fu Panda 4, earning an estimated $7.8 million, for a domestic total of $166 million in its sixth week of release. The fourth film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise has grossed a total of $410 million worldwide.

