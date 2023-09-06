Gordon Ramsay releases new line of frozen dinners

Famous chef, Gordon Ramsay, has announced his latest move in the food industry: frozen dinners.

The By Chef Ramsay collection, which is sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide for under $6, includes the controversial chef’s “favorite dishes:” bolognese-filled lasagna with four cheeses, a four-cheese macaroni bake, mushroom risotto, chicken pot pie, fish and chips, lemon caper chicken, slow-roasted beef, and a British classic, Shepherd’s pie.

Fans are already giving reviews of this new endeavor for the chef:

Walmart adds Frozen Gordon Ramsay meals.

I'm not saying it's a gourmet meal, but I tried three different meals and they were head and shoulders above the rest- on par or better than Rao's and Michael Angelo's. pic.twitter.com/GUAmvGTZlc — James Hughes (@JamesHu29812484) August 27, 2023

You can also catch Ramsay on TV later this month as he returns to the hit series Kitchen Nightmares on September 25 at 7 p.m. CT on Fox.



