Gordon Ramsay releases new line of frozen dinners

Fox

By Caitlin Fisher

Famous chef, Gordon Ramsay, has announced his latest move in the food industry: frozen dinners.

The By Chef Ramsay collection, which is sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide for under $6, includes the controversial chef’s “favorite dishes:” bolognese-filled lasagna with four cheeses, a four-cheese macaroni bake, mushroom risotto, chicken pot pie, fish and chips, lemon caper chicken, slow-roasted beef, and a British classic, Shepherd’s pie.

Fans are already giving reviews of this new endeavor for the chef:

You can also catch Ramsay on TV later this month as he returns to the hit series Kitchen Nightmares on September 25 at 7 p.m. CT on Fox.


