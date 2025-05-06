Grand Theft Auto VI finally has another trailer.

12 Years ago Grand Theft Auto V was released and broke records and created a whole GTA economy that still thrives. Now, the players and fans of the Rockstar Games classic have been (im)patiently waiting for the latest installment. Last year, the first trailer broke the internet and got millions of views in a matter of hours and set off a feeding frenzy of speculation. In the meantime, the release date was moved back to May of 2026 and people were starving for info and today Rockstar delivered.