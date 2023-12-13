Green Country school announced as finalist in Metallica Marching Band Competition

OOLOGAH, Okla. — The Oologah High School Marching Band was selected as finalists in the Metallica Marching Band Competition.

The contest challenges high school and college marching bands to craft performances of Metallica’s music for the chance of winning musical equipment for their school program, furnished by Metallica and their sponsors.

The Stallion Battalion competed in the small high school category, which includes high schools with less than 75 band members.

The finalists in the #MetallicaMarchingBand Competition have just been announced! Five schools in each category will now... Posted by Metallica on Monday, December 11, 2023

The musical equipment prize for small high schools is worth around $15,000.

Other finalists in the small high school category included Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Alabama, Edinburg High School in Edinburg, Texas, Oakton High School in Vienna, Virginia, and Valhalla High School in El Cajon, California.

The finalists were chosen by professional judges and the winners will be chosen by Metallica.

Winners will be announced the week of January 1st.

There is also a fan favorite category, with $10,000 worth of musical equipment being given to the fan favorite high school.

Oologah isn’t the only Oklahoma marching band to rock out for the competition though: the Pride of Kingfisher High School Marching Band and the Muskogee High School Marching Band also submitted performances.

To watch submissions and to vote in the fan favorite categories through December 31st, click here.