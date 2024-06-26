Greenwood Film Festival 2024

The Greenwood Film Festival is Returning to Tulsa for its fourth year this August. This premiere black film festival showcases modern films that bring to light societies cruelties, while making us laugh, bringing us together, and empowering us. There will also be open discussions held that tackle issues within our own society. This event will be held on the historic Black Wallstreet and spans from August 4th – 9th, 2024. For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, click here.

